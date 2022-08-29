An outing at SARA Park ended tragically last week, after a group became stranded in the desert south of Lake Havasu City.
The four hikers reportedly became dehydrated and showed signs of heat exhaustion on their outing Friday afternoon, and were unable to continue. According to Mohave County officials, one of the group’s members - identified as 31-year-old California resident Kyle M. Movius, of Irvine - attempted to scout ahead in search of the trailhead as the other members of his party contacted emergency dispatchers.
When Lake Havasu City fire officials located the party and arrived at the scene, Movius still hadn’t returned.
Havasu search teams and Mohave County Search & Rescue officials fielded teams of hikers, mountain-bicyclists, off-highway vehicles and helicopter search crews as they attempted to find Movius. That search lasted through Friday night and into Saturday morning, when Movius was ultimately found deceased in the desert wilderness.
According to Lake Havasu City tourism bureau GoLakeHavasu, visitors to the area should avoid hiking in SARA Park from June 15 through Sept. 15 due to excessive daytime temperatures, which can reach as high as 120 degrees.
Travelers are also advised to carry one quart of water for every four hours they spend in direct sunlight, and to carry a map while hiking on unfamiliar routes.
(0) comments
