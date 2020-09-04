A deceased person was found inside of a vehicle that was recovered from the Colorado River Friday afternoon.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Colorado River Station divers worked with the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District to recover a vehicle from the Colorado River south of Needles, California, Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from the sheriff department's account.
A deceased person was found inside, and the investigation is ongoing as to the circumstances surrounding the vehicle's submersion, SBCSD wrote.
This article will be updated with more information as it is obtained.
