A Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on child sex charges this week has been released on his own recognizance.
According to Mohave County Jail officials, Andrew J. Sundberg, 22, was released without bond after an initial court appearance. Sundberg was arrested Tuesday evening after accusations arose last week that he engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl.
Mohave County investigators said this week that the incident allegedly occurred at a party held at a Kingman residence on June 30. Sundberg allegedly consumed alcohol with the victim, and investigators say both became intoxicated prior to the incident. The victim was associated with Sundberg through mutual friends.
Deputies learned of the accusation on Aug. 26, contacted the Kingman Police Department. Police questioned Sundberg on Tuesday, during which Sundberg allegedly admitted to his involvement in the incident.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster issued a statement Wednesday in light of Sundberg’s arrest.
“This is shocking and despicable behavior,” Schuster said. “Sundberg has betrayed the trust of the public and law enforcement alike. My thoughts are with the victim and we will assist the Kingman Police Department in any way we can to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest degree.”
Sundberg was arrested on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, and booked into Mohave County Jail prior to his initial court appearance. Sundberg was himself a corrections officer at the facility from 2018 to 2020, when he was promoted to the position of Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy in 2020.
As of Thursday, Mohave County prosecutors were still preparing to file a felony indictment against Sundberg in the case.
