Desert Bar, Bunker Bar will open for season this weekend

There are many excellent bars in Lake Havasu City where you can get a drink, unwind or party, but there is only one bar in the area where you can also walk away with an appreciation for the artsy, quirky funk of the lower Sonoran Desert that is unique to any place on earth. That place is the Nellie E. Saloon, commonly known as the Desert Bar (www.thedesertbar.com), located near Parker, Arizona in the heart of the Buckskin Mountains just 30 minutes away.