Lake Havasu City and Desert Hills fire officials were called to the 300 block of Erwin Lane on Wednesday, in Desert Hills, after witnesses reported a large fire that erupted in the area.
The fire was reported at about 4:15 p.m., prompting a response by firefighters and Mohave County law enforcement at the location. Two homes appeared to have been damaged in the blaze, as well as multiple vehicles at the address.
As of Wednesday, it was unknown whether any injuries were reported in the incident.
A text message to Havasu fire officials was unanswered as of 5 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
