The Lake Havasu City Police Department this weekend released additional details in the arrest of an allegedly armed suspect, with the use of an armored SWAT vehicle.
According to police, 35-year-old Cory Marks was the subject of multiple recent criminal investigations. Marks was wanted by law enforcement as of Thursday, when witnesses reported him to be at a location on the 200 block of Swanson Avenue.
According to police, Marks possessed the propensity for violence, and was believed to be armed and dangerous. At about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Marks was found asleep in his vehicle at the scene.
Officers approached Marks’ vehicle with the use of an armored SWAT vehicle, and issued commands for Marks to surrender. According to police, Marks drove around the armored vehicle, and attempted to evade officers in a short vehicle pursuit.
That pursuit ended when Marks’ vehicle reportedly collided with officers’ armored vehicle near the intersection of State Route 95 and Swanson Avenue. Marks’ vehicle reportedly continued a short distance further before leaving the highway, and ultimately coming to rest after striking landscaping in the area.
Police took Marks into custody without further incident. According to investigators, no injuries were suffered by Marks or the officers involved.
According to investigators, multiple firearms were found inside of Marks’ vehicle after his arrest.
Marks was charged with counts including aggravated assault on law enforcement, unlawful flight from law enforcement, resisting arrest, escape from law enforcement, threats, DUI, two counts of aggravated harassment and interfering with judicial proceedings. According to Mohave County Jail records, Marks was also cited on one count of failure to comply with a court order.
As of Sunday, Marks remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.