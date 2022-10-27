It's a bird! It's a plane! It's SpaceX!
Elon Musk's spacecraft company launched 53 new Starline internet satellites from the Falcon 9 rocket Thursday evening. The launch was visible over the western sky in Lake Havasu City around 6:30 p.m., with a curly-Q condensation trail that lingered around for some time after. The rocket was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.
It was the 65th launch of internet satellites by the company as it launches its commercial global broadband network.
According to Space Flight Now, a website tracking the launch, the Starlink satellites were expected to release from the front end of the rocket all at once, rather than one at a time.
The odd condensation trail was a result of the rocket firing thrusters and putting itself in a spin before deploying the satellites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.