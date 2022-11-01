Yes, leaded crystal containers can release lead into your body when you drink from them. But there are ways to minimize the risks if you have a collection of glasses and decanters at home. First, never store anything in leaded crystal; studies have shown that alcohol and wine left in leaded crystal decanters have significantly higher amounts of lead. If you buy new crystal, soak it in white vinegar for 24 hours and rinse it clean; this helps lead to leach out, resulting in less surface lead.
