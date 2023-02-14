When traveling the world, it’s tempting to go to wildly popular destinations like Barcelona and Venice, but overtourism has been detrimental to these cities. Overcrowding is a continuing problem in many top vacation spots, and cruise ships cause significant environmental damage in popular port cities. If you do want to visit these cities, go during off-peak times and opt for non-tourist activities that employ locals, like bespoke culinary tours.
