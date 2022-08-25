A home was damaged and a dog was injured in a house fire late Wednesday night.
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department said a fire was reported by a neighbor in the 3600 block of Monterey Drive around 8:30 p.m.
Firefighters said smoke and fire were coming from the interior of the home when they arrived.
Four engine companies, one truck company, one medic unit, and a battalion Chief responded to the fire and gained control of the fire within 1 hour 30 minutes, the department said.
The occupants were gone at the time of the fire, but fire crews helped remove two large dogs from the residence. The dogs were taken by animal control. One of the dogs was injured and is in serious condition, fire officials say. The nature of the dog's injuries weren't provided.
There were no reported injuries to firefighters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
