A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a single-vehicle accident on Acoma Boulevard near Rainbow Drive. According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, the driver of the motorcycle was northbound on Acoma and veered off road after losing control, crashing into a driveway.
Traffic on Acoma is being redirected onto Rainbow while investigators are on scene.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown.
