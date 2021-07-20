The victim of an apparent drowning has been found after a four-day search off the coast of Havasu Landing, and the body has now been transported to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office for examination.
According to San Bernardino County law enforcement officials, 58-year-old Lake Havasu City resident David Radine jumped from his boat on Saturday afternoon, while traveling on a boat about 100 yards from the shoreline of the Havasu Landing Resort and Casino. Due to high winds and rough water, officials say the reporting party lost sight of Radine in the water.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies began their search for the victim that afternoon, with assistance from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and aerial surveillance offered by Mohave County Search & Rescue.
Rescuers were unsuccessful in their attempt to locate Radine on Saturday, and dive teams continued the search at dawn on Sunday. The search for Radine continued throughout this week. And although boating traffic remained high throughout the weekend and into this week, the ferry from Lake Havasu City to Havasu Landing - which has run almost hourly for more than 20 years - remained at port as the search progressed.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced just before noon on Tuesday that the victim’s remains had been recovered.
Investigation in the case remains ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Blackard at 760-326-9200.
Callers who wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling 1-800-782-7463.
