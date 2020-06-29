A Lake Havasu City man was found Monday in the area of Thompson Bay, after disappearing beneath the waves this weekend.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Officials have identified Gary E. Welmer, 67, as a passenger onboard a watercraft traveling through Thompson Bay Sunday evening. According to investigators, Welmer left the watercraft for reasons unspecified. When Welmer didn’t emerge from the water, other passengers contacted emergency dispatchers.
Mohave County Sheriff’s boating safety officers began diving operations to locate Welmer, starting Sunday. Deputies recovered Welmer’s body less than 18 hours later, beneath 21 feet of water.
According to Sheriff’s officials, the incident remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon
