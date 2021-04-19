Eight people are in custody this week after a two-year investigation by police into alleged cocaine trafficking in the Lake Havasu City area.
The suspects, including two Phoenix residents and six from Havasu, have each been charged with counts of conspiracy to distribute and sell narcotic drugs, after multiple search warrants led police to seize four pounds of cocaine.
Alonso Mendoza, 38, and Yohanna Altamirano, 35, both of Phoenix, were charged with counts of conspiracy to sell narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christian Nava, 30, of Havasu, was charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotic drugs, transportation of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lake Havasu City residents Fernando Mendoza, 35, Julio Cabrera-Leon, 36, Nicanor Corona, 38, Mario Delgado, 34, and Michael Brewer, 36, were each charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotic drugs.
All but Brewer made an initial appearance in court on Tuesday, according to police, and Brewer’s bond has not yet been set.
Alonso Mendoza and Altamirano were both released from custody on $100,000 bond, and Nava was released on $5,000 bond.
Fernando Mendoza, Cabrera-Leon, Corona and Delgado remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon on $500,000 each.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department was unable to provide a booking photo of Brewer as of Tuesday.
