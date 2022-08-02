Steve Cunningham (foreground) and son Conan Cunningham traveled to Havasu from Munich, Germany this week to support friend Adam Morgan on Tuesday, in Morgan’s race for Arizona’s Ninth District seat in the U.S. Congress.
4:28 p.m.: Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward says the Republican Party is closely watching Mohave County results after reported computer issues and allegations that longtime voters were being told that they aren't on the rolls and having to cast provisional ballots.
"These issues have been reported to our Election Day operations team and we await their recommendations," she said via text message.
Earlier, Ward tweeted about concerns about voter intimidation in Arizona.
Even hearing about #ElectionDay problems in LHC @mohavecounty. Receipt printer not working - getting handwritten confirmation of vote instead. People who have been registered at the same place for years being told they aren’t on the rolls so having to vote a provisional ballot.😳
3:59 p.m.: Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair said a total of 2,085 voters took advantage of the early voting period this year. Additionally, Blair said the county sent out a total of 64,357 mail ballots for the 2022 Primary Election this year, and 29,109 were returned in time to be counted along with the early votes and votes from the polls on election day. Blair said the Recorder’s Office received roughly 1,000 additional mail ballots on Monday afternoon. Those ballots will not be counted until after election day, along with provisional ballots.
12:25 p.m.
TECHNOLOGY GLITCHES: Technology problems slowed things down at polling sites throughout Mohave County Tuesday morning. According to Mohave County spokesman Roger Galloway, the devices used by polling officials to confirm voter registrations weren’t initially working when polls opened at 6 a.m., forcing volunteers to use manual methods to confirm voting status and retrieve ballots for voters. Galloway wasn’t initially sure what caused the glitch, but he said it was experienced at polling sites throughout the county.
It appeared to be resolved by 11 a.m.
12:05 a.m.: PENS SWAPPED: Ballot-approved, felt-tipped voting pens were discarded by election officials at Bethany Bible Church on Tuesday, after a voter complained that the mark made by the pen may have been thick enough to leak through the ballot paper. Although elections officials say the pens showed no danger of leaking, those pens were quickly replaced Tuesday morning with standard ballpoint pens to prevent further concerns by voters.
10:15 a.m.
CANDIDATES AT POLL SITES: Lake Havasu City mayoral candidate Frankie Lyons greets supporters Tuesday morning at the Quality Inn, which will host one of the city’s six polling stations. Lyons, who is a write-in candidate for this year’s election, said that she may overcome a clear advantage by incumbent Cal Sheehy, if the city’s residents are adamant in their desire for change.
“I’ve seen about 45-50 supporters here so far,” Lyons said at about 10 a.m. on election day. “A lot of my supporters don’t like the way Cal has been leading for the past four years. But I’m extremely happy about the number of people who came out to vote either way. People want their voices to be heard.”
