4:28 p.m.: Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward says the Republican Party is closely watching Mohave County results after reported computer issues and allegations that longtime voters were being told that they aren't on the rolls and having to cast provisional ballots. 

"These issues have been reported to our Election Day operations team and we await their recommendations," she said via text message. 

Steve Cunningham (foreground) and son Conan Cunningham traveled to Havasu from Munich, Germany this week to support friend Adam Morgan on Tuesday, in Morgan’s race for Arizona’s Ninth District seat in the U.S. Congress.
