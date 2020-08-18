Lake Havasu Unified could reopen elementary schools on a limited basis by Sept. 8, with a full reopening by Oct. 12. District administrators presented a reopening plan to governing board members at a meeting Tuesday night. The plan calls for reopening schools in a hybrid model starting on Monday, Sept. 8, with "AM/PM cohorts." The limited schedules would allow small class sizes and social distancing measures, administrators said. All elementary schools would fully reopen by Oct. 12.
Secondary schools would reopen on Oct. 12 with a hybrid model, with two days on campus and three days off. The secondary schools would fully reopen on Jan. 4.
