A face mask requirement set to expire Tuesday will be extended until Oct. 15, says Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy.
The decision comes one day after Kingman Mayor Jen Miles announced that masks and face coverings will be required at Kingman businesses through the end of 2020.
Face mask requirements for customers at Havasu businesses have been effective since July 27, after health officials reported rising numbers of coronavirus-related illnesses throughout the state. According to statements made by Sheehy in early July, the surge in large crowds during Havasu’s summer boating season was also a factor in the city’s initial mask requirements.
Under Sheehy’s original order, masks and face coverings were required at all businesses that interact with the public.
Masks were not required at businesses where interaction of the public was unnecessary, so long as social distancing guidelines are followed. Exceptions were made for religious ceremonies, designated restaurant seating areas and outdoor exercise activities.
(9) comments
Mask compliance in lake HAVASU is crap. In Nevada compliance is high, what a surprise.
I can’t stop laughing every where I go, especially essential services, people refuse to wear a mask. Our leaders have failed us. There should be a monitor at all grocery, drug, hardware and other stores deemed essential. But no, we have idiots that seem to be experts in viral management. How much damage is needed before masked are mandated? Labor Day is coming and I guarantee we will see a spike two weeks later.
If you are old stay home. If you are old wear a mask. If you are old, you are too old to be stupid or whiny. Let the kids run wild and be happy!
janaplum... That's real intelligent. Old people don't have to go shopping, go to the doctor, or take a walk in the park. They can just stay home indefinitely while the young run around spreading the virus and prolonging its effect. After all, we are to old to be stupid or whiny and why we would want to enjoy life any longer. We should just lay down and die so you can party and be free. After all, we only gave you life, changed your diapers, and feed you. Are you seriously that short of empathy? You have some serious issues to deal with... Oh wait! You're a Trump Supporter. That explains it all!
Dumb
Good
Yep!! Just came from Safeway 15 minutes ago....unbelievable how many not wearing masks....Hey grocery stores....if you're not going to enforce it.....then rake down the big signs that say you require masks...
If I remember correctly when the mayor announced the mask policy it was also announced that the police would educate, but not enforce. It is not fair to expect minimum wage store clerks to risk getting beaten or worse trying to enforce directives that may or may not actually have a basis in law. I support the mayor's directive and encourage others to follow it, but I am not going to risk my life confronting those who claim their personal freedom trumps the welfare of the community.
So sad and unfair . But good luck . So many people are not wearing them in the stores saying they can’t breath! So doing this will make more people mad and more people won’t wear them .
