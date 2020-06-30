The cities of Kingman and Bullhead City are requiring residents to wear face masks in public. Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy has declined to issue any such orders in Havasu, the largest city by population in Mohave County.
Citing the local increase in coronavirus cases, Kingman Mayor Jen Miles announced the requirement on Tuesday morning. Her proclamation requires people in Kingman over 6 years old to wear a face covering at all local businesses starting Wednesday at 1 a.m. Her order is set to expire on Aug. 1.
“I know this action will be viewed by many with disdain and anger. I know others will welcome it as long overdue," Miles said in a news release. "I would ask that regardless of your position, please support the civil and social contract that binds us as members of our beloved city. Let us protect each other, care for each other, and do the simple behavior that is proven to help flatten the curve - wear a mask.”
In Bullhead City, Mayor Tom Brady announced a similar face mask requirement on Monday night.
Both cities announced that city staff will be asked to help enforce the requirement. Police will work to "educate the public" about the order and provide face coverings when possible. Upon complaint, officers will communicate with residents and businesses that aren't in compliance. The City of Kingman asked that residents avoid calling 911 to report violations.
(1) comment
In other news Lake Havasu has announced all residents must do nothing new to flatten the curve,back to you at the news desk Tom....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.