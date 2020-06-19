The Colorado River Indian Tribes is requiring people on the reservation, which includes much of the Town of Parker, to wear face masks.
CRIT announced Friday, citing a rapid increase in positive coronavirus cases. "Given the rapid increase in positive covid-19 cases it is time to take these additional steps to slow this surge of covid-19 cases on the reservation," the Tribes said in a statement posted on Facebook.
Face masks may include cloth masks and coverings as long as they cover the person's nose and mouth, the statement said. The only exceptions are children under 2 years old, people with developmental disabilities and medical conditions that prevent use of a mask.
The Tribes said all businesses on the reservation must require staff and customers to wear masks. The businesses include Walmart and Safeway, and restaurants and mobile home parks.
CRIT's new rules will be ratified at the Tribal Council meeting on June 22, with additional details and parameters to come, the Tribes said.
ALL CRIT employees have been mandated to wear face masks while working since June 3. The Tribes said that thanks to advance planning, CRIT was able to obtain a "substantial supply" of face masks that will be provided to tribal members beginning next week.
The Parker Town Council is scheduled to discuss the use of face masks in non-tribal areas during a special meeting this afternoon.
(0) comments
