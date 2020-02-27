Lake Havasu City Education
Lake Havasu Unified School District is warning that a social media post about a school shooting is a phishing scam. 
 
A post made on social media, appearing to be shared by a news source, references a school shooting that supposedly took place in Havasu. LHUSD Superintendent Diana Asseier said Thursday morning that there has been no shooting. "All of our schools are safe and there is no threat," she told parents in an email Thursday morning.
 
To be safe, the district has requested extra police presence on campus as an investigation into the post continues. 
 
She believes the post is a phishing scam intended to get a user's email address and password when they click on the video. 
The person who originally posted the video is not a student at Lake Havasu City schools, Asseier said. 
 
 
