A local family has spent this July combing the region and seeking any information they can find in the disappearance of a Lake Havasu City shuttle driver.
Joseph Saldana, 56, was the victim of an alleged hit and run accident on May 3. During that accident, police say a Dodge Dakota operated by Jason C.
Hyde, 37, ran a stop sign and T-boned Saldana’s vehicle. The accident left Saldana with a severe head injury, which required that Saldana be transported to a Las Vegas trauma center for treatment. Hyde allegedly fled the scene on foot, and was ultimately found at his home. Hyde was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and failure to stay at the scene of an accident involving death or injury.
Saldana has been missing since June 29, and according to wife Kathleen Saldana, her husband is classified as a critical missing person. He was last seen at a gas station at the intersection of Acoma and Mesquite Boulevards.
“We haven’t been able to get a ping on his phone, and June 27 was the date of his last debit card purchase,” Kathleen Saldana said. “After June 29, it’s like he just disappeared.”
The family has posted fliers, requesting assistance from anyone who has seen Saldana in Topock, Parker and Havasu. And even as the family searches for Saldana, the impact of May’s hit and run accident is still felt by Saldana’s family.
“The hospital bills are still coming in the mail, two months later,” Kathleen said. “We’re concerned, his family in California are concerned … we’re reaching out the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office next, and we’re hoping to reach out to Search and Rescue for a search by helicopter.”
Hyde was released May 21 from Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond. He was arraigned in Mohave Superior Court on June 7, and he is scheduled to appear in court for a status conference in the case on Aug. 30.
Saldana is described as a Hispanic man, six feet, two inches tall, 380 pounds, and likely to be wearing glasses or eyewear. Saldana is known to use a walker to remain mobile, and may still be recovering from the head injury he received in May.
Attempts to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department for additional information in this case were unsuccessful as of Friday afternoon.
Any Lake Havasu City resident who may know Saldana’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lake Havasu City Police Detective Justin Wilson at 928-854-0840.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.