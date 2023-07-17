Emergency first responders were called to the intersection of State Route 95 and South McCulloch Boulevard on Monday, after receiving reports of a fatal traffic accident.
State Route 95 is closed until further notice, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
According to police, the victim had stopped near the intersection at about 10 a.m., and exited his pickup truck for reasons unknown. Police say the victim stepped into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer, and was killed at the scene.
The victim was traveling alone, police said, and no other injuries were reported as of Monday morning.
