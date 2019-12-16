Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the intersection of College and Lampkin Drives Monday morning after receiving reports of a fatal motor vehicle accident.
The collision occurred at about 10:45 a.m., when a motorcyclist was struck by a freight truck at the intersection. The female motorcyclist was reported dead at the scene, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to police officials.
More information will be released by the Lake Havasu City Police Department, pending notification of the victim’s next of kin.
