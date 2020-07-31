A boating accident north of Lake Havasu caused one fatality Friday night, and the scene is still active.
Two boats crashed into one another Friday night around 7 p.m. near the northern mouth of the Colorado River, according Mohave County Sheriff's Sgt. Kyler Cox.
Two individuals were recovered by divers, and one was confirmed deceased. The other person was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition. A third person was transported to HRMC with minor injuries.
Cox said the investigation is still ongoing, and responders will be searching the water with a helicopter to look for any other possible subjects involved.
No other information about the individuals or the cause of the accident could be confirmed as of 8 p.m. Friday night.
