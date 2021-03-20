An individual drowned Saturday evening near Havasu Landing, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The drowning was reported at 7:32 p.m., SBCSD Public Information Officer Cindy Bachman said. Deputies and medical aid responded and found CPR was in progress on the victim.
The victim was pronounced deceased on scene, and the coroner has been advised, Bachman said.
No other information about the incident or the victim was available as of Saturday night.
