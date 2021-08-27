Lake Havasu City emergency responders were called Thursday evening to the Bridgewater Channel after receiving reports of a drowning.
According to initial reports, the male victim went under the water near King's View Condominiums, near the northern mouth of the Channel, and did not resurface.
Lake Havasu City paramedics arrived at the scene, and officials recovered the victim from the water after about 20 minutes, according to initial reports. Attempts to revive the victim were unsuccessful, and he was declared deceased at the scene.
"The victim was under for an extensive period of time," said Lake Havasu City Fire Battalion Chief Jasen Stello. "When we couldn't revive him, the case was turned over to the Lake Havasu City Police Department for investigation."
Today's News-Herald has contacted police officials in reference to the case, and more information will be released as it becomes available.
