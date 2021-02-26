The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 24. At approximately 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of milepost #9 on Oatman Highway.
Dispatch received information that a single motorcycle crash had occurred and the rider had been thrown from the motorcycle and was unresponsive.
Upon their arrival, deputies were able to stabilize the rider as medical personnel responded. The rider, later identified as Brent Gaul, 78 of Apache Junction, was flown to a Las Vegas hospital with severe head trauma. Gaul later succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation revealed that Gaul was traveling north on Oatman Highway on his motorcycle, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and left the roadway.
Gaul was found to be wearing a half-helmet but received severe head injuries from the impact.
At this time, there are no contributing factors to this incident and no other vehicles were involved. This investigation is ongoing.
