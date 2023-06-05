A California man was released from custody after he was initially booked Memorial Day weekend on felony DUI charges.
Murrieta resident Troy A. Ayers, 38, was arrested May 28 at a Beachcomber Boulevard location after police say he struck another vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol. Ayers was arrested on felony charges in the case, but the Mohave County Attorney’s Office ultimately declined to prosecute Ayers on May 30 in lieu of further investigation, pending the results of a blood test to determine his possible level of intoxication.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called the afternoon of May 28 to the 1100 block of McCulloch Boulevard in reference to a hit-and-run incident. According to police, Ayers was driving on the Island when he reportedly struck another vehicle. Ayers allegedly drove away from the scene, prompting the victim to follow Ayers until Ayers turned onto Beachcomber Boulevard. According to police, the victim also photographed Ayers either during or after the pursuit.
Officers located Ayers at Beachcomber Boulevard, and spoke with him. According to police, Ayers was smoking a cigarette during his initial encounter with law enforcement officers. When he bent to stub his cigarette out on the ground, police say Ayers fell. Ayers spoke to officers while lying on his back, the report said.
“Just take me to jail,” Ayers allegedly said. He then appeared to decline field sobriety testing at the scene, saying, “I’m not going to do the whole little dance. Just take me to jail.”
Ayers did not have a driver’s license while speaking with officers, and police say Ayers appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene.
Officers took Ayers into custody, and placed him in a waiting police cruiser. According to police, officers observed an open bottle of alcohol in the front passenger seat of Ayers’ vehicle.
Ayers was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where officers obtained a warrant to collect a blood sample from Ayers. According to the report, Ayers speak with officers without the presence of an attorney.
As of Monday, Ayers remained free from custody.
