A fifth wheel caught fire Saturday afternoon after an alleged cooking mishap set the vehicle ablaze.
In the afternoon on June 12 at Sam's Beachcomber RV Resort on the Island, a woman was cooking in her fifth wheel with her little dog when something near the stove, possibly a dish rag or towel, caught fire, according to her statements.
According to the woman, Lake Havasu City Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Quijada said, she turned away to grab something to put the fire out, but by the time she turned back around to face the flames, they had engulfed the entire wall.
A nearby worker, Jesse Villarreal, and her neighbors came to her aid, making sure she and her dog got out safely. Villarreal then hooked the neighboring fifth wheel up to his trailer, quickly pulling it out of the way of the fire to keep the flames from spreading, he said. Quijada said while the jacks on that fifth wheel are bent, there was no other damage and they were successful in avoiding the flames.
Villarreal and her neighbors used garden hoses to try and put out the fire, Villarreal said. The woman and her dog were taken inside one of the resort's buildings to escape the heat.
LHCFD responded to the scene with four engines, one battalion chief, two other commanding officers and one fire investigator, for a total of 17 personnel on scene. Community Emergency Response Team also responded with seven personnel to help rehabilitate fire fighters as they fought to knock down the fire in 110 degree heat.
The woman was evaluated upon the fire department's arrival, as she was having trouble breathing, Quijada said. She suffered smoke inhalation, but refused treatment. Her dog was taken care of by a neighbor and had no reported injuries.
Villarreal also suffered smoke inhalation and was evaluated by paramedics, but he also refused treatment.
While the fire was being fought, an elderly woman who volunteers with CERT was getting out of her car and hit one of the parking lot curbs. She hit her head, causing a laceration that sent her to Havasu Regional Medical Center, Quijada said. She is in stable condition.
No other injuries to fire personnel or occupants were reported. The fire is still under investigation.
