A film stunt company says it will be at the International Jet Sports Boating Association World Finals in Lake Havasu City this week. Action Horizons says it is seeking to meet IJSBA competitors while scouting for talent for upcoming projects, including the live “WaterWorld” shows at Unive
Emily Reeves, global creative director for Action Horizons, says its employees are paid for travel to the country where they’re placed for shows and receive housing, health insurance, a per diem, and a competitive salary.
Action Horizons was founded by four professional stuntmen; Ken Clark, Mark Vanselow, Peter Nelson, and Pat Millicano.
As part of the meet-and-greet at IJSBA, competitors have the chance to meet AH cast members and Jet Ski stunt legent Larry Rippenkroeger.
Rippenkroeger is a Lake Havasu City resident who has performed stunt work in films including “WaterWorld,” and “Titanic,” and more recently, “The Suicide Squad” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” according to the Internet Movie Database. Rippenkroeger also recently wrote and produced the movie “Hot Water,” which is available for streaming on Amazon.
For more information, visit actionhorizons.com.
The IJSBA World Finals are scheduled from Oct. 2-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.