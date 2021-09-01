A home on the 3700 block of Hiawatha Drive went up in flames on Wednesday afternoon after an explosion in the garage was amplified by a large supply of ammunition.
According to Lake Havasu City Deputy Chief and Fire Marshall Scott Hartman, a man was welding in his garage around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday when sparks ignited the flames.
"It just so happens that the garage also contained reloading equipment," Hartman said.
According to neighbors, the resident packed his own ammunition. That ignited as well, and ammo began shooting out of the garage after a huge explosion.
An adjacent neighbor's home was scarred with bullet holes, and the garage door was blown off. Windows were blown out, as well. The neighbor, who did not wish to be named, said the man was trying to drive his Polaris out of the garage as it was already on fire.
Neighbor Brock Walgreen said he heard the first explosion and came outside just in time to see the roof of the garage collapse.
Several more small explosions and rapid popping continued as fire fighters arrived on scene.
After more than two hours of fire fighting efforts, the garage was a total loss. The man's Polaris sat in the driveway, tires and front melted, and a truck parked inside was destroyed.
Hartman was unable to confirm how many residents were in the home at the time of the fire. The man was transported by ambulance to Havasu Regional Medical Center with injuries, however, and his current status is unknown as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Three small dogs were safely removed from the residence, Hartman added.
The Community Emergency Response Team arrived with eight members, ready to lend a hand to everyone on scene and ensure everyone had enough water and shade.
No firefighters were injured during the incident.
