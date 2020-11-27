A fire left a two-story home in ruins Friday morning at 2661 Tonto Drive.
According to Lake Havasu City Fire officials, the fire began at about 10:45 a.m., on a patio of the home. The fire’s point of origin may have been identified as a couch resting against the home, where high winds carried the fire into the structure.
All of the building’s occupants were able to exit the residence safely, according to Lake Havasu City Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Kemp, but a combination of fire damage and water damage on the structure’s ground floor ultimately left the structure ruined.
“I couldn’t imagine this not being a total loss,” Kemp said.
