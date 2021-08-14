A Lake Havasu City Fire Department fire engine was rear ended while stopped at a red light on Friday afternoon.
Around 1:30 p.m. on August 13, LHCFD Fire Engine Five was returning from a structure fire and was rear ended, according to city officials. The fire engine was stopped at a red light at the intersection of State Route 95 and North Palo Verde Boulevard when it was struck by a vehicle.
The captain of the engine company reported the incident to the emergency dispatch center via radio. Two of the three firefighters on board were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The third firefighter treated the patient in the other vehicle involved and also sustained minor injuries. The patient in the vehicle was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.