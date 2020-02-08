A fire burning north of Lake Havasu City is a controlled burn by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service at the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge.
The USFW announced last week it planed to conduct prescribed fires at two marsh locations to remove hazardous woody fuel and improve marsh habitat for yuma Ridgeway's rails, a type of endangered bird that makes its home at the refuge.
The fire is expected to burn approximately 300 acres in the Blankenship Bend area just south of Topock Gorge. Fire crews also plan to burn approximately 20 acres of cattail marsh at the Bill Williams River delta near the State Route 95 bridge.
