Lake Havasu City firefighters responded early Monday morning to a Hunter Lane residence after receiving reports of flames rising from the roof of the home.
According to city fire officials, neighbors reported the fire at about 12:45 a.m., which ultimately prompted a response from four engine companies, one truck company and a Lake Havasu City Fire Department Battalion Chief to the scene.
The fire was suppressed within about 90 minutes, according to the report, and no injuries were reported among responding firefighters. The house was unoccupied at the time of the incident.
Fire crews remained on the scene for about four hours after the fire was subdued, where they conducted salvage operations. The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.