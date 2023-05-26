Tens of thousands of Arizona and interstate boaters each year travel to Lake Havasu City and other river communities for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. But this year, the state will impose fire restrictions on travelers due to a high risk of wildfires in counties bordering the Colorado River.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has announced fire restrictions this weekend in Mohave, La Paz and Yuma Counties, due to a rise in fire activity and an abundance of potential fuel for wildfires. Those restrictions will apply to State Trust lands outside of incorporated municipalities, and all Arizona Game and Fish wildlife areas. Fire restrictions also apply to all state parks that lie outside of municipalities - exempting Lake Havasu State Park from those restrictions.
On state lands surrounding Lake Havasu City, such as the desert area south of SARA Park, visitors will be prohibited from building, maintaining, attending or using a fire other than in a developed campsite or picnic area. Smoking on state lands will be prohibited unless it is within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site that has been cleared of all flammable materials. Fireworks and any other incendiary devices will be prohibited.
All lands within Lake Havasu City limits will be exempt from state fire restrictions this year - although exploding fireworks and discharging firearms within city limits remains a violation of Lake Havasu City ordinance.
The fire restrictions follow a wet winter for Northern Arizona, which may have prompted increased growth for vegetation along the Colorado River this year. With rising temperatures and dry weather, that vegetation may soon become potential fuel for wildfires, elevating the danger for high fire activity this summer.
Arizona fire officials say they will continue to monitor areas of the state each week, and implement additional restrictions as warranted.
