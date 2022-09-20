Lake Havasu City firefighters were called Tuesday to a home on the 700 block of Winston Place, after receiving reports that a fire had spread from the home’s patio to the interior of the structure.
The fire was reported shortly before 9 a.m., and prompted a response from multiple fire engines. According to Lake Havasu City Fire Battalion Chief Scott Green, fire officials contained the blaze within 40 minutes of their arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.