A Lake Havasu City woman charged last week with first-degree murder was found deceased in her cell this weekend from an apparent suicide at the Mohave County Jail.
Julia Peat, 60, was arrested Thursday afternoon, after police say she intentionally shot her boyfriend in their home on the 3000 block of Appaloosa Drive. First responders found the 69-year-old victim dead at the scene, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. On Sunday, Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say Peat ended her own life as well.
Peat was found unresponsive in her cell at about 2:34 p.m. Sunday, with clothing tied around her neck. Jail officials attempted to revive Peat at the facility, but were unsuccessful. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Peat was housed alone at the jail, and no foul play is suspected.
Investigation into the alleged murder of Peat’s boyfriend remained ongoing as of this week.
