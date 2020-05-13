Three people are now in custody after five children were found in the bed of a pickup truck in Needles with no ventilation or water in 100-degree weather.
San Bernardino Sheriff deputies and Needles police investigated a call reporting small children riding in the bed of a pickup truck inside a small crate along Interstate 40 near Fenner’s rest stop, a press release said.
The vehicle was located and stopped in Needles, and five small children — ages ranging from 1-13 years old — were located in a makeshift wood box affixed to the truck bed. The victims were left unrestrained in the truck bed with no ventilation, water or air conditioning, and outdoor temperatures were around 100 degrees, according to SBSD.
Illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a shotgun were also located in the vehicle.
Kenneth Standridge, 40, of Sacramento, Calif., was arrested for child endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm and suspicion of driving under the influence. Standridge was booked into the Colorado River Station jail with a bail of $75,000 and is being held pending a court hearing, the press release said.
Zona Brasier, 39, of Sacramento, Calif., was arrested for child endangerment. Brasier was booked into the Colorado River Station jail with a bail amount of $150,000 and is being held pending a court hearing.
Aushajuan Hardy, 41, of Sacramento, Calif., was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and wanted on a no bail felony warrant out of Sacramento. Hardy was arrested for child endangerment and his no bail warrant. Hardy was booked into the Colorado River Station jail and is being held without bail, pending a court hearing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Brandon Abell or Detective Tim Preston at the Colorado River Station at 760-326-9200. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-788-CRIME (27463), or may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.