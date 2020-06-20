The Mohave County Health Department reported five new coronavirus cases Saturday evening, bringing the county’s total to 724. No new deaths were reported.
One of the cases is in Lake Havasu City, in the 20-29 age range. They are recovering at home and the case is still under investigation.
Three of the cases are in the Kingman service area. All three are recovering at home, and their cases remain under investigation. Two are 20-29 and one is 70-79.
The final case is in Bullhead City. The 0-10 individual is recovering at home and linked to another case.
There are now 131 positives in Havasu (including 11 deaths), 284 in Kingman (including 41 deaths), 23 cases in North County (a collection of smaller Mohave County communities), and 286 in Bullhead City (including 18 deaths).
There have been 70 deaths total.
As of Saturday evening, Mohave County officials reported a total of 296 recovered cases throughout the county.
Mohave County also reported a total of 8.794 tests taken throughout the county as of Saturday evening. Of those tests, 7.974 have returned negative, and 130 results are still pending.
