Flag Fire

The Flag fire had grown to 1,400 by Monday, and smokey conditions Tuesday prevented a flyover for an updated assessment.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for the community of Pine Lake in the Hualapai Moutains as the Flag Fire continues. Mohave County’s Hualapai Mountain Park remains closed to visitors.

Meanwhile, the cost of fighting the fire has risen to $2.5 million. Personnel assigned the fire were reduced to 285 as containment of the wildfire started to improve. As of Saturday afternoon, the fire was reported to be 1,265 acres and 62 percent contained.

