flash flood i-10
A flash flood washed out the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 about 16 miles east of Desert Center near the California-Arizona border Wednesday night. 
 
 (Caltrans District 8)

Flash flooding from intense storms washed out the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the California-Arizona border Wednesday night.

Authorities received reports of seven overturned tractor-trailers with one person injured, said Sharon Leath, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher. Leath did not know the extent of the person’s injuries.

