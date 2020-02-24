A former California law enforcement officer is in custody after his arrest in Kingman this weekend.
According to the Kingman Police Department, former Merced County Deputy Phillip E. Brooks, 52, was wanted on charges related to the alleged embezzlement of about $100,000 from his department. Officers in Kingman received information that Brooks was living in the Kingman area, and arrived at his home Sunday afternoon, the report said.
Brooks was found at the residence, where he surrendered himself into custody. He was transported to Mohave County Jail, where he remained to await extradition to California.
