A Fort Mohave man is scheduled to appear for arraignment next week in Mohave Superior Court, where he faces sexual assault charges in the case of his autistic stepdaughter.
Jonathan T. Prescott, 35, was arrested on initial charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, after Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Valley View Medical Center in reference to a possible sex offense.
According to sheriff’s officials this week, the 18-year-old victim was at the hospital to receive a pregnancy test. Law enforcement officials say the victim ultimately identified Prescott as the father of her child.
The victim also allegedly told investigators that Prescott had engaged in sexual contact with her since she was 13. Sheriff’s officials said that the child’s mother found multiple inappropriate images of her daughter in one of Prescott’s online accounts.
According to statements allegedly given by the victim’s mother, the victim suffered from multiple learning disabilities, of which Prescott was aware.
Prescott was taken into custody on April 12, and remains in custody at Mohave County Jail as of this week on $50,000 bond.
According to a felony indictment in the case, filed April 20, Prescott is specifically accused of one act of sexual assault that may have occurred between February and March of this year.
His arraignment is scheduled to take place May 1.
