PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Arizona -- Museum staff at Petrified Forest National Park have been busy taking care of exciting new paleontological discoveries. More than 4,000 fossil specimens were cataloged in 2020, including 3 new holotypes, the original fossils of a new animal or plant that become the example that all similar fossils are compared with.
Paleontologists come from around the world to access the holotypes preserved in the Petrified Forest museum collection. Without holotypes scientists would never know if they found something new or just another example of a known species.
These holotypes are a new species of trilophosaur, (Trilophosaurus phasmalophos a lizard-like herbivorous archosaur), a drepanosaur (Skybalonyx skapter, a digging reptile with a prehensile tail), and a cynodont (Kataigidodon venetus, a distant relative of mammals). All were discovered in the park over the last year.
The collections staff operates the demonstration fossil lab, where visitors can see fossils being cleaned and interact with park paleontologists, as well as curates archaeological (in consultation with tribes) and biological materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.