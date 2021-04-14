Lake Havasu City Police officers made four arrests Wednesday morning in connection to an attempted vehicle theft from a Sweetwater Avenue business.
Police were called to AZ West Motorsports, on the 3100 block of Sweetwater Drive, at about 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of suspicious activity. According to a report from Havasu Scannerfeed, witnesses in the case reported that the suspects arrived at the business in an off-highway recreational vehicle, and entered the building.
According to Havasu Scannerfeed, the suspects were seen disabling a fence at the location, before leaving in a four-seat off-highway vehicle allegedly stolen from the business.
Responding officers allegedly saw the stolen vehicle and pursued it, until the chase ended at the 7200 block of SARA Park Way. Police records show that two of those allegedly involved in the theft – later identified as Anthony J. Sapata, 23, and Michael R. Ellis, 24 – were arrested at the scene on charges of attempting arrest, third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and theft of a motor vehicle.
Police records show that a third suspect identified as Hector D. Quiroz-Armenta, 25, was arrested at a nearby residence on the 4000 block of Tropicaire Drive. Quiroz-Armenta has been charged with resisting arrest, third-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trespassing and possession of burglary tools.
Police records show that all three arrests took place at about 3 a.m.
A fourth suspect, identified as Juan A. Nunez, 26, was allegedly found walking on the 3100 block of Sweetwater Avenue at about 7 a.m. Wednesday. He was contacted and taken into custody by officers on charges of third-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, possession of burglary tools and unlawful flight from law enforcement.
Employees at AZ West Motorsports said Wednesday afternoon that they could not discuss the incident with Today’s News-Herald.
