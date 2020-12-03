Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested four people Thursday morning on assorted weapons and drug charges, less than a half-mile away from Jamaica Elementary School.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s daily bulletin, the arrests took place shortly after 10 a.m. on the 3400 block of Thunderbird Drive.
Details of the arrests have yet to be released by the Lake Havasu City Police Department. The suspects have been identified as: Caleb I. Vance, 28; Kelley Kottke-Vance, 24; Kristen N. Terrill, 44; and Daniel V. Martinez, 31.
Vance, Kottke-Vance and Terrill have each been charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon in a drug offense.
Terrill was additionally charged with possession of prescription drugs, and Vance was also charged with destruction of evidence.
Martinez was charged with one felony count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Arizona Supreme Court records, Vance was as of this week already awaiting arraignment in Mohave Superior Court in a November 10 case involving felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics and possession of a weapon in a drug offense.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Detective Chris Angus, additional details in the case will be issued Friday in a press release.
