A boating collision this week resulted in multiple injuries, with one flown to a Las Vegas hospital in serious condition.
The accident was reported Tuesday on the north basin of Lake Havasu, where a 21-foot Aftershock boat reportedly collided with a 20-foot Eliminator boat near the mouth of the Colorado River.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the accident took place when Eliminator’s pilot attempted to pass the Aftershock watercraft. After the initial collision, the Aftershock watercraft ramped over the top of the Eliminator, striking both occupants.
Deputies arrived at the scene, where they reportedly found two males with significant injuries in one of the watercraft, and two others in the other watercraft with minor injuries. Priority was given to the most seriously-injured passengers as all four were transported ashore.
The involved parties were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, before the operator of the Eliminator watercraft was ultimately flown to Las Vegas for emergency medical treatment.
According to deputies, the accident remained under investigation as of Wednesday, but alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.