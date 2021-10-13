Bashas' announced it will give away free donuts on Monday.
The Arizona grocery chain announced the giveaway to kick off its "Better@Bashas'" marketing campaign. According to a news release, the store will hand out free scratch-made donuts from 6 to 8 a.m. from all of its Bashas' stores. Its Food City locations are not participating in the event.
The company claims to be the only supermarket in Arizona that makes donuts from scratch every morning. The stores offer 59 different donut flavors and varieties.
Customers will get one free donut each. No purchase is necessary to receive a donut.
Bashas' has 49 stores in Arizona, including in Lake Havasu City. Its other stores are in Apache Junction, Bagdad, Buckeye, Camp Verde, Carefree, Chandler, Eagar, Flagstaff, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Gold Canyon, Kingman, Litchfield Park, Maricopa, Mesa, Morenci, Payson, Peoria, Peridot, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Sedona, Sells, Sun City West, Sun Lakes, Surprise, Taylor, Tempe, Thatcher, Tucson, Whiteriver, and Wickenburg
