There might not be a “bad” time to fish on Lake Havasu, but this Saturday may be better than most.
This weekend will begin with the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s National Free Fishing Day. For one day only, the department will not require fishing licenses at any state waters or community lakes throughout Arizona.
“The goal of National Free Fishing Day is to encourage people to explore the great outdoors, and it’s a great opportunity for people to try fishing for the first time - Or for experienced anglers to introduce a friend or family member to the sport,” says Game and Fish Fishing Coordinator Chase Newlon.
June is National Great Outdoors month, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department is just one agency promoting outdoors activities this week. Arizona Parks & Trails is also encouraging Arizona residents and visitors to enjoy the state’s waterways, hiking trails, parks and museums.
Although National Free Fishing Day will end Saturday evening, children younger than 10 are permitted to fish without a license year-round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.